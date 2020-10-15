Transcript for Mystery jetpack flier strikes again

This morning authorities investigating again if someone is flying high over LA acts in a jet pack. Why not pick would be anything. You and you eat or was that age act. Pilots and the control tower confuse by the dangerous stunt Wednesday afternoon. I don't thirty added that it could get actor afraid about certain outlets and there's no way to go and check that out Kenyon. The FBI now investigating. The FAA is saying a China airlines crew reported seen what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6000 feet. About seven miles northwest of Los Angeles international airport. The FAA alerted local law enforcement and will look into the report. This is a second time something like this has happened near LA acts. In August an American Airlines pilot reported a man flying in a jet pack at 3000 feet in just 300 yards from the plane. A jetBlue pilot seen the same thing. Curriculum and get parents reported. 300 yards badly LE final at about 3008. The comptroller concluded list or Ellroy. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. The FAA says it is illegal for anyone to fly with the jet packed in commercial airline space or alongside a plane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.