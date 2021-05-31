Transcript for Naomi Osaka fined for avoiding reporters

I am ES sock is responding after being find 151000. Dollars for refusing to speak with reporters. She says she's protecting her mental health ABC's neck in -- breezy and has more. This morning tennis star Naomi Osaka taking a stand. After winning the first round of the French Open. Has gotten TV a brief on court interview but refusing to participate in a mandatory post match news conference. As a result she was fine to 151000 dollars. The four time Grand Slam champion announcing the decision on social media. Scene she would no longer participate in due to concerns for her mental health writing athletes are often asked questions and bring doubt into our minds. And I'm just not going to subject myself to people packed out me. Fellow tennis stars react dean Sunday. Kindest unheard of Angela hunt and I have my. My point of view that. The media ice and they employ them title followed sports to. Tennis icon Billie Jean King issuing a statement writing in part. While it's important that everyone has the right to speak their truth. I have always believed that as professional athletes we have a responsibility. To make ourselves available to the media. 23 year old Osaka is no stranger to speaking out on important issues yesterday I guess we'll com. As you really impressed by how. Tennis officials say a sock a could face more fines and possible suspensions. If she continues skipping news conferences. A statement from turning in organizers says they tried unsuccessfully to speak with her to check on her well been. But Osaka reacted Sunday tweeting anger is a lack of understanding change makes people uncomfortable. Osaka current mortgage TT five million dollars last year she actually never find the delineate to a mental health charity. Injure react. Megan thank you.

