Transcript for National french fry day!

Listen up it's bloody it's national French right today and since it's easy to take our favorite fast food joints regretted. Here's seven Cuba riding back about all the work they need to come up with those spectacular. French Fries. Aged oil is better than brand new oil it makes the prize Chris speer. And temperature control is key between 325. And 400 degrees Fahrenheit. And for French fried lawlessness. Fry those that police twice the first time for about a minute. It until they turn like golden brown. Then let them cool and then round two for four minutes there's now so you get that perfect soft yet crispy in action. Wendy's three TDs and five guys all use the double frying technique. And don't look down upon frozen Fries seat hydrated and frozen Fries maintain ideal levels of starts Eunice. Where is fresh cut potatoes can be a little more flimsy. And even though the Booth come fast don't think it's a one and done days and it's not even just a potato oil and salt fish either. Back to make Donald says its Fries have and ingredients. Like these has seventeen. And Carl's junior lists from nineteen ingredients in its price cut French Fries. According to National Geographic the average American eats nearly thirty pounds of French Fries Dijjer so today it's a good day to dig it free large Fries from Wendy's with any in app order and get a free large Fries when you download the McDonald's up. And join my McDonald's rewards OK you guys both have two plates of French Fries are very popular fast that it may be your job is to guess what plate AA is that what plate he is. Good luck to you vote I am saying a.'s McDonald's on Wednesday announced. Ding Ding Ding we have a corrective tennis may be is checkers. How now being. That they. It's not checkers I'll give you that's not gotten up or down you have had that before and they're both places that are open 24 hours if that's any kind of thing. I wasn't Jack in the Box and there's undocking box in the east. No. You have an Italian yeah yeah those are from pot pies oh pop what's your favorite what's your favorite great job today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.