Transcript for National Spelling Bee finals are tonight

Did he eased back. After taking its only break since world war two and the spelling world is buzzing a limited crowd including First Lady doctor Jill Biden. We'll watch in person at the ESPN. Wide world of sports complex in Orlando tonight. As the eleven finalists by to become CH a and PIO. And correct. This year's elite eleven include fourteen year old street then good hula from North Carolina who is trained in classical Indian singing and then there's thirteen year old but bottom BDD from New York whose favorite TV show ironically enough. Is young Sheldon I wish I can give you advice about middle school. But I guess is Smart skin didn't but then there's this bailout of on guard for whom this whole spelling thing is kind of a footnote to an incredibly impressive athletic resonate. The fourteen year old from Harvey Louisiana is at basketball phenom holding three Guinness world records for her ball handling skills. Yeah. Our luck he. She'd even appeared alongside Jeff curry in a commercial. Cutler that is though not likely again. On the what was he thinking he. While she's been playing basketball since she was five Zale is only been spelling since she was twelve. She. She's. In preparation for this year's spelling bee. Phyllis says she tries to do about thirteen thousand words every day. Which usually adds up to about seven hours or so but she somehow manages to find time for basketball and oh you know school I guess. If that U a does win she'll be making history as the first ever black American winner of the Scripps national spelling bee which airs tonight. On ESPN two at 8 PM eastern you guys. Will I cannot help for my ally yes I am so I have kids hey Carol I F I legally auto correct for every single one of the word that he's educated male. Really vet the that is awesome.

