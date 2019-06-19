Transcript for Navy SEAL is on trial for murder, war crimes

We're turned out to the navy seal on trial for murder and war crimes Edward Gallagher is accused of killing a teenager who was under his care and Iraq. But the defense claims the case is built on lies. This morning a decorated navy seal now the center of a war crimes trial. Chief Edward Gallagher is accused of stabbing and killing a wounded ice is fighter investigators say he celebrated after sending a picture of the body to his platoon member. With caption that read I got him with my hunting knife during his opening statements Gallagher is lawyer called the tax an attempt at dark humor. Telling the jury was the photo in port taste probably. Was a photo evidence of murder no. Gallagher SY says her husband is innocent he should be retiring next month. And yet he's been entrapped in this nightmare Gallagher who served eight tours of duty in earned two bronze stars also polices to attempted murder charges. In the shooting of two civilians including an elderly man. And a young girl in Mosul prosecutors say he threatened to kill navy seal members who reported M. The politically charged case caught the attention of president trump who voiced his support for Gallagher on Twitter. And even before the opening statements the case was shrouded in controversy. A judge remove the lead prosecutor for tracking emails between Gallagher and his defense team. The defense clamped the next days some weeks is to annihilate the government's case to show that these witnesses are lying. The show that these charges have never been brought should never been brought. Eight Navy SEALs are expected to testify the defense claims gal their subordinates made up the allegations because they were angry he was too tough on them. The trial is expected to take about three weeks.

