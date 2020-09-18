Transcript for Netflix star arrested on child porn charges

This morning cheers star Jerry hair is behind bars facing child pornography charges amid a growing scandal. Paris a fan favorite from the Netflix series was arrested Thursday accused of contacting a thirteen year old boy and social media allegedly enticing him to send explicit videos. The arrest coming days after twin teenage boys filed a lawsuit alleging Harris sent them in appropriate photos of himself. And asked for sexual favors the complaint claims that after the FBI raided harris' home Thursday morning. Harris admitted to sending in asking for pornographic photos and videos from one of the teens. If convicted Harris could face up to thirty years in prison. This morning Netflix saying like everyone we are shocked by this news any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process. I getting your face and let me Fayette. Paris is cheer coach Monica I'll drama who is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars has not yet commented Harris is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. His attorney will argue for Harris to be released from jail because they say he's at higher risk of contracting coded nineteen. This case is putting the sport of cheer leading in the spotlight. And coming up later on Good Morning America the accusations of widespread sexual misconduct involving hundreds of coaches and choreographers. Who've been allowed to stay in the sport. Kenneth Mona sorry Andrea thank you.

