New bodycam video from Trump assassination attempt

The newly released video reveals what took place moments after the attempted assassination of former President Trump. It comes as Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle announces her resignation.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live