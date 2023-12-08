New criminal case against Hunter Biden

He’s accused of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports on how prosecutors say Biden spent the money, from exotic cars to a porn site.

December 8, 2023

