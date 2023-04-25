New details about the shakeup in cable news

Fox News has announced Tucker Carlson is out, while CNN has parted ways with Don Lemon. ABC News’ Lionel Moise has the stories behind the two hosts’ sudden exits.

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live