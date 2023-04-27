New ‘Pentagon leaker’ revelations

The Justice Department says it found a cache of rifles and a rocket launcher inside Jack Teixeira’s home, and now claims he tried to dispose of evidence. ABC News’ Lindsay Watts has the new details.

April 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live