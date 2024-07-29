New timeline in Trump shooting

Text messages from the Beaver County SWAT Team, assigned to help protect the former president, show they noticed the alleged gunman acting suspiciously nearly two hours before the shooting.

July 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live