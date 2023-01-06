Newly-revealed evidence in Idaho college killings

Authorities say DNA left on a leather knife sheath found at the murder scene matches DNA collected from trash outside the suspect’s father’s home. ABC News’ Liz Nagy has the new details.

January 6, 2023

