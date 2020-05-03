Transcript for Number of coronavirus cases in the US continues to climb

From airlines to coffee shops businesses are beginning to take drastic measures as a corona virus spreads. United Airlines is cutting domestic flights by 10% and international flights by 20% in April. And delta is now waiving all change fees for flights booked through the end of the month. If you plan to fly doctors recommend following federal travel restrictions and they warn don't rely on those masks that are flying off store shelves instead simply wash your hands well. And avoid touching your face. Well we're always say the common sense of watching your hands not touching your face. Ensuring that he touched anything done washing hands again. Twenty seconds. Went so. Hands that advertisers. Where. This series of photos going viral this morning showing the difference between washing your hands with a simple rinse and shake and a prolonged wash with soap. At stores across the country workers are scrambling to stock up on supplies prompting some to limit the number of certain products for customer. Open water works just. Find Sophia if anybody doubt they're panicky because they can't get their hands on hands sanitized there. And he had so that homes so its wash your hands and you'll be fine I don't know about bottled water and I don't senior reason why our water supplier with. Not still be working. Maybe a couple Kansas you just in case it to stay home a couple days you know if you're not feeling good. Campbell Soup says it's increasing production to fill demand. As people stop Paul canned goods. At Starbucks this morning environmentally conscious customers will have to lead the reusable mugs at home. After the company announced it's temporarily suspending the use of personal costs. And doctors say an easy tips to help protect yourself get plenty of sleep and a healthy diet.

