Transcript for NYC, Michigan ease COVID-related restrictions today

This morning more signs the US is returning to normal New York city's indoor dining curfew expired overnight. Allowing bars and restaurants to stay open past midnight. Thank god everybody's Beck. And I'll post that his bag and we I have nobody believes it is well. Beginning today in hard hit Michigan restaurant can open indoor dining at 50% capacity. And in most of Pennsylvania capacity limits and distancing requirements have been lifted for businesses although some restrictions remain in place for Philadelphia. It comes as the country reports fewer than 20000. New Covert cases per day the lowest number in more than a year. But there's also a significant decline in the vaccination rate now averaging just over one point three million doses per day. The lowest since January sick ugly shifting its strategy moving away from mass vaccination sites. Instead converting the city bus into a mobile site. It's easy visited this wild ride you don't have to make it up when you don't of the blood and I suspect. Experts were confident the vaccines will work against newly discovered variant of the coroner virus including a strain health officials are now studying in Vietnam. In the meantime the holiday weekend for scenes of American life like we haven't seen in more than a year from parades to barbecue it's I'm very. And this point six mile traffic backup on interstate fifteen in Nevada as visitors returned to Southern California. From Las Vegas and the box office on light came on healthy. A quiet place part two earning 57 million dollars over the long weekend. The biggest four day theatrical opening says the beginning of 20/20. It was fun just sit in a theater. But let strangers and watch a movie again that's been a long time. And today another milestone casinos in Las Vegas can once again operate. And 100%. Capacity.

