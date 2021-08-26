Transcript for NYC's newest attraction

You've seen the London IE you know the Singapore flyer and maybe you've ridden the Las Vegas high roller. But at long last the Big Apple has a big attraction of it zone this is the Times Square wield power you guys with heights. I would error all right in the middle of Broadway a brand new Ferris wheel. Times Square as the center of the world and empty Times Square was symbolic of the boys and the pandemic. And it goes real in Times Square is symbolic of our resolve and all recovery. These days about 200000 people passing through Times Square but the goal to get closer to the 375000. Pre pandemic numbers kind of brought us here gave a series in the come here like. Seal and let cool places. He tried lasting about ten minutes. And examine forensic stocks 110 feet above broadly without doubt he's in Times Square handed. You can see anything ball right behind me you don't want a lifetime you and let's be honest. Owens and elect himself the opportunity to you. The time square meal arrived on trucks from taxis last week and was constructed in time to open Wednesday I'm afraid of tiny. But I felt very secure billing yeah. When you're a hundred intent you don't got it. For tourists like these ones from Baltimore if you could just died in one word just line. What we're bogeys. It's exciting and amazing. The railing. I'm on. Hi. And even New Yorkers binding order Q for the new experience. Points out. Eight. It. As of now the Ferris wheel is slated to only stay open through September 14 ticket. Go for twenty dollars for adults and fifteen for Kate's organizer AC on board because that looks hot even if any bearing no weight I think right now. You're really gonna need a good oil.

