-
Now Playing: ‘Into the Woods’ musical with senior performers has us smiling from ear to ear
-
Now Playing: Broadway's 'Come From Away' performs on ‘SSK’
-
Now Playing: The story of Suzanne Somers
-
Now Playing: Baby sings with mother to 'Always Be My Baby'
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Millicent Simmonds celebrates her birthday on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Museums offer virtual tours to view masterpieces without leaving your home
-
Now Playing: Young performers impacted by the virus
-
Now Playing: A look at all of the entertainment choices for the week ahead
-
Now Playing: Mom of 'The Bachelor' Peter Weber invites Selena Gomez over for game night
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Simone Biles on her 23rd birthday
-
Now Playing: Regina Hall talks politics and her show ‘Black Monday’
-
Now Playing: Katherine Schwarzenegger on "The Gift of Forgiveness"
-
Now Playing: 'Love Is Blind' couple Giannina and Damian put their love to the test
-
Now Playing: The nicest celebrities Michael, Sara and Keke have met
-
Now Playing: Norman Reedus talks 'The Walking Dead,' 'RIDE' and 'Death Stranding'
-
Now Playing: Notable celebrities contract novel coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Matthew Morrison performs ‘Friend Like Me’
-
Now Playing: Matthew Morrison speaks out on Broadway going dark amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Grace VanderWaal has a quirky thing in common with her ‘Stargirl’ role