Transcript for Online school performances

Mind yeah. How's that for heavenly a high schools are forced to cancel their musicals. Broadway legends are giving a platform to the kids who wouldn't have a spot to sing otherwise. Tony award winner Laura been anti tweeting if you were meant to performing her High School Musical and it was canceled. Please post yourself singing and tagged me I want to be your audience. I wanna see you. I want to hear the response is hitting the right notes as the post gains popularity. And. Okay. Tony award winner Ben Platt joining in. Slay. Lin Manuel Miranda saying thank you kids I'm watching TUN this morning Jennifer Garner encouraging goes theater kids in another way. Saying quote to the L says and Matilda is to the Willy Loman some rodeos. Not to mention the flout its the pianist bid Jim missed the shot putter we want to see show us what you've got. The High School Musical kids responding quickly. Dancing. Singing and this. Yeah and I. Playing. Oh go to those need the space to be created. These online outlets and even the most. Broadway stars giving goes Kato's audience they deserve. It's not like the air when you can't get and whipped out. A thousand other people best thing we can do is. Light and create the largest theater. That the typical high school auditorium sizes 400 seats it's certainly a shame that so many productions are being canceled. But that nine million followers that Jen garner and Laura Bennett here offering these cases makes up for a little that's really I'm writing a sound. And it's so important to just express those arts and I don't like if we're gonna go after a pandemic. Technology now is. Rate per you know obviously expressing ourselves. Get him out there get the videos that they are love it highway that together. Of Obama's oval books.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.