Transcript for Organizations boycotting President Trump

This morning another social media platform banning president trump. Snapped chat now permanently terminating his account just hours after YouTube suspended the president's channel and days after FaceBook and Twitter banned him in the wake of the capital riots. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey now speaking out between I do not celebrate or feel pride in our hating to ban president trump. After a clear warning we'd take this action we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Though president trump did not take any responsibility for his supporters storm in the capital. He released a video on White House social media accounts last night condemning any future violence but he also denounced to crack down by big tech. These are tense and difficult times. The efforts to said sure can't sell N blacklist. Our fellow citizens are wrong. And they are dangerous. What is needed now is for us to listen to one another. Not to silence. One another. And it's not just social media distancing itself from the president organizations are also severing ties. New York City is now moving to terminate its business contracts with the Trump Organization. Which operates several amusement attractions in Central Park and a golf course in the Bronx a contract worth about seventeen million dollars a year. In light of this criminal act. This city of New York has determined that it is within our power to terminate all contracts with the Trump Organization. We're not do any business with the U. Eric trump the company's vice president said they would challenge the city's decision adding this is nothing more than political discrimination and we plan to fight vigorously. Hey Eric city's attempt to cut ties with president trop. Comes after the PGA canceled its turn it at Trump's golf course and after several banks a bill no longer lend to the company. Mona Alex.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.