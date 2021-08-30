-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Ida wreaks havoc as it moves north
-
Now Playing: Millions left in dark after 'catastrophic transmission damage'
-
Now Playing: Tree toppled as Ida pummels Louisiana
-
Now Playing: High school remembers graduate killed in Kabul airport attack
-
Now Playing: Fire breaks out at old rail yard in Denver
-
Now Playing: Afghanistan deadline looming
-
Now Playing: Honoring the 13 fallen US service members killed in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: US and Allied forces on high alert for another possible terrorist attack
-
Now Playing: Louisiana's lieutenant governor gives update on Ida
-
Now Playing: FEMA director weighs in on hard-hit hospitals in storm area amid COVID
-
Now Playing: Former billionaire Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial for fraud
-
Now Playing: Violence in Afghanistan with 1 day until withdrawal deadline
-
Now Playing: Louisiana county president speaks out after storm
-
Now Playing: Flooding, rain and winds sweep through Louisiana as Ida moves inland
-
Now Playing: Powerful Ida slams Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida makes landfall with force
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on Hurricane Ida