Transcript for New Orleans without power

Hurricane item making history overnight. The damage in southern Louisiana being to strive as catastrophic New Orleans lost power last night and a flash flood emergency was declared in parts of the city. But south of the city total devastation a Levy has reportedly failed in the town of look these. Where hundreds of people are in imminent danger the water reportedly chest high inside homes. And west of New Orleans and saint Charles parish of the 911 system went down overnight elsewhere video shows heavy winds in New Orleans ripping the roof off a hospital. Dozens of patients have been evacuated in the region. A reminder this storm is hitting during the pandemic as Louisiana deals with a record number of Kobe patients looking at the storm right now the storm has weakened by the flood threat is a major concern at this hour and the devastation. We'll be fully known until after the sun comes up. ABC's TJ Parker begins our coverage from New Orleans TJ. What's Allegra now. Good morning guys here in New Orleans it is quiet now and you mentioned it the power is out across the city and the damage is widespread across the area including at hospitals. With Kobe patient. Us. Overnight the brunt of ideas fury slamming the Louisiana coastline. Emergency officials getting calls from people who did not evacuate the barrier island of grand isles saying water in their home is up to their chest in nearby at the feet authority is warning that a Levy is failing putting at least 200 people and quote imminent danger. We have many requests for rescue and certainly handle the area but also up here people have had existing damage to their homes. We have a senior center independent living. But they had about a third of their route. It down again we're taking in water. Earlier bars that got loose slim to to a bridge that leads to look feeds making it nearly impossible for rescuers to reach people over Ethel. Has sunk so those growth in that that is the case snapping pictures on their gonna have to use that area or a couple months. The largest health system in Louisiana Costner health has been forced to evacuate 66 patients from two hospitals video from one of those hospitals showing the fierce winds blowing off the roof. Homer Louisiana southwest of New Orleans the powerful winds tearing the roof off this building congresswoman barrel amity of who represents home describing the scene. Right now it's. Pitcher Greg because we have no electricity in the sun went down we we felt stronger ramp today than I've ever experienced. Bared was. Major roof damage. Downstream. Mobile home being destroyed there was debris flying everywhere here. The storm surge and winds so powerful they temporarily reverse the flow of the Mississippi River near New Orleans the US Geological Survey calling it X three little in common overnight more than one million power customers Louisiana at a Mississippi where without electricity cameras capturing the moment to all of New Orleans went dark pumps to keep the city from flooding. Have been using self generating sources of power and what hospital in the area experiencing. Partial failure of its generator forcing doctors and nurses to hand bad patients and then to Reuters. Until they could be transferred to another part of the facility. On Sunday either boring the floor at the powerful category four storm. Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina. The storm now a major test for the city's hurricane protection system went to was not in place when the levees failed. During Katrina. We would be tested yes. But it was built for this moment. And a nearby saint Bernard parish to parish president warns that recovery will take months not weeks Mona. TJ on the ground in New Orleans thing TO.

