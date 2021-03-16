Transcript for Oscar nominations: Surprises and snubs

After scoring a brutal 25%. On rotten tomatoes and earning a rat deal board not a pearl worst supporting actress. This morning Glenn Close is nominated for her eighth Oscar for her work in hillbilly elegy back to got a problem with that he can talk to them there months. It's just one of many surprises following Monday morning's big reveal of this year's Academy Award nominations man. Name banks leading the pack this year with Ted nods including best picture best supporting actress and best actor for Gary Oldman he'll be up against Stephen unit from they'd already making history as the first Asian American actor. Ever nominated in that category. Also up for lead actor at the leaf Chad but those main nominated for his work in not read he's black bottom. I got that call me and oh. We used attack. I think chabot Bozeman has to be considered the favored in his category is costar Viola Davis breaking the record for most number of acting nominations for a black actress. In Hollywood history. Believe it or not they're not getting black woman who was one in this category since howling air it was the first. Back in 2002. And for the first time ever two women nominated for best director police out for nomad land. And emerald fennel for promising young woman but where oh where was the nod for Regina King. The director and her film a one night in Miami. Both shut out of the directing and best picture category it's Tom Hanks also getting no love from the academy for news of the world and Jodie foster's snub to. Despite winning best supporting actress at the Golden Globes in her PGA's no less. Snubs. They get me every time we Peters close this is a big year for streaming services especially Netflix. Which received 35. Nominations got the Oscars happening much later this year because they covet you can watch the 983 Academy Awards. Right here on ABC on April funny fat. Way well can you explain quickly about the armed with Keith stand Phil and Daniel cool why they're both are supporting I didn't just. The big deal yes supporting actor we have three actors of color in that category it is here which is. Historic thank you thanks guys.

