Transcript for Outrage over 2018 video of 8-year-old being handcuffed

We turn out to the video of an eight year old being handcuffed and arrested in Key West, Florida the controversial incident and video now prompting a lawsuit. This morning. New outrage over the video outside a Florida classroom. You go to jail senior stand up a permanent part of that. And eight year old boy sobbing as he had it down and officers tried to handcuffed him before leading him away. The incident recorded in 2018 it was a what do we part of a -- street attempt officers saying they were called to the Key West school after the boy allegedly punched a teacher in the chest. You understand this is very Syria. But now be arrests at the subject of a looming lawsuit. The video going viral after civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump shared it online. Attorneys for the family saying the elementary school student has special needs that claimed there was no reason for him to be brought to an adult prison for processing. Telling ABC news he was so small the cuffs off its risks but the officers involved in the incident tell a different story. The thing about it is you made a mistake now. And learn from it grow from it right not repeat that mistake again. According to the police report the boy's hands which aren't shown in the Barney cam video were clenched and he appeared to be ready to fight as officers approached and now Key West police releasing a statement obtained by the Miami Herald. Stating standard operating procedures were followed. The school district says it won't comment citing possible legal action lawyers for the boys' families have a battery charges against him or recently dropped.

