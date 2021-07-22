-
Now Playing: Pelosi discusses Jan. 6 committee
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: New COVID-19 cases triple over past month as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: US gymnastics team opts to stay in a hotel over Olympic Village
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 cases triple over past month as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: Olympics opening ceremony director fired over joke
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old drowns at Ohio water park
-
Now Playing: Extreme flooding and raging wildfires in the West
-
Now Playing: Uptick in COVID-19 cases called ‘summer surge’
-
Now Playing: Thieves attempt to take from parents amid child tax credits
-
Now Playing: Shark scientists urge less sensational language when discussing bites
-
Now Playing: Urgent investigation after 14-year-old's waterpark death
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi blocks 2 Republicans from bipartisan committee after Capitol riots
-
Now Playing: Deadly monsoon storms slam Colorado
-
Now Playing: Deadly flooding in China forces hundreds of thousands to flee
-
Now Playing: Couple face 20 years behind bars for gender reveal that allegedly sparked deedly fire
-
Now Playing: US faces COVID-19 resurgence with delta variant
-
Now Playing: 1 dead, 3 missing in Colorado flash flood: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Take it from Kristin Cavallari: ‘Celebrate imperfection’