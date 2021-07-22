Transcript for Partisan fallout in Jan. 6 riot investigation

This morning new fallout after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Rejected key appointment of two Republicans to a special committee investigating the January 6 right at the US capitol. Wire are you allowing a lame duck speaker. To destroy this institution. This is the people's house. Not close he's house. Those two members conservatives Jim Jordan of Ohio in Jim banks of Indiana Pelosi says she has concerns about some of their statements and actions. Rhetoric that critics claim would be a distraction. Both Jordan and banks voted to overturn the results of the presidential election after the January Wright and jordin has slammed Colo c.'s investigation as impeachment round three. Claiming Democrats are only interested in targeting former president trump house Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans will now launched their own investigate. Must speaker Pelosi reverses course exceeds all five Republicans. We will not participate. The last Republican left on the committee is congresswoman Liz Cheney who lost her leadership position after voting to impeach strong because of his actions on January 6. Outside the capitol Wednesday chain says she supports Paul lo c.'s decision. And she came out swinging at McCarthy who could become speaker after 20/20 two mid term. Any person who would be third in line to the presidency. Must demonstrate a commitment to the constitution and a commitment to the rule of law. And minority leader McCarthy has not done at every opportunity the the minority leader has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened. To block his investigation. Overnight president Biden weighing in on the turmoil surrounding the investigation. I don't. Care. If you think I'm Satan reincarnated. But the fact is. You can't look at that television say nothing happened on the six. Blows he says with Cheney still on board the committee has the necessary quorum it will begin interviewing capitol police officers next Tuesday injured. Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.