Transcript for Parts of the South on storm watch

Overnight but dangerous. Storms sweeping this out. In Mississippi emergency crews worked into the morning rescuing drivers trapped in wind chill deep floodwaters. While in Alabama the road is just completely washed out torrential rains made some streets completely impassable and that's pavement man. This comes after a day of treacherous weather in the area back darted in the house. They grabbed everybody and make sure thing heavy winds bringing down trees smashing drops even ripped the roof right off of this Meyer house. Those powerful storms seen from above on Sunday afternoon. Rolling out of Louisiana. Straight into Mississippi where the high winds created chaos on the highways. A man who was driving this truck lost control of the eighteen Wheeler. He was touting along interstate 55 and the entire truck fell 25 feet onto the road below. Locally than driver escaped unharmed. And these storms come one week after a tornado outbreak killed at least 36 people in that region.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.