Transcript for Patients sue 'dancing doctor'

And we turnout for the so called dancing doctor facing new legal troubles the Georgia dermatologists was seen dancing to music during surgeries. She's facing numerous lawsuits and now one patient's family is speaking out claiming the doctor's actions. Caused brain damage. And Atlanta area doctors methods and recent settlements now under fire this morning. Not a doctor Wendell boo Tay org doctor booty as she calls herself is a dermatologist. In these now believe it videos on YouTube Houston dancing during surgery. Several of her patients are now suing saying their cosmetic procedures went. Horrible investigative reporter Jim Strickland with our Atlanta station WSB worked this story for several months. He found a doctor settled five Mel practice cases in the last six months and for more a pending. The Cornelius family is one of those who settled for an undisclosed amount. Their mother went into cardiac arrest during a tummy tuck. Her family says he suffered permanent brain damage the doctor's office had to call 911 in the middle of the procedure. They can't that yet they have not irate. In a deposition the doctor explained she did 20000 dollars of work for ms. Cornelius and her little more than half the price. Are the patients who are suing say they suffered post operation infections. Nothing like a normal person. That's built the porn it's more like Freddy Krueger cut my stomach. Strickland caught up the doctor and she had little to share I'm coming here to ask you if you have anything to say. About the lawsuits against you or the YouTube videos posted on La. Doctor Bootcheck. Still moving not speaking according to the State's physicians website Doctor Who tase license is in good standing she continues to treat patients. ABC reached out to the doctor and her lawyers but they did not provide a comment.

