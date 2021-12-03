Transcript for Pentagon vs. Tucker Carlson

This morning Fox News host Tucker Carlson going had a had with the Pentagon. Pentagon brass issued hostile statements people in uniform set out videos on social media. The DOT even issued a news release attacking us. On his show this week Carlson ridiculed president Biden for saying the military is making better efforts to accommodate women in uniform. Including new flight suits for pregnant military members. So we've got new hair styles and maternity flight suits pregnant women are gonna fight our wars. It's a mockery of the US military. What China's military becomes more masculine as it's assembled the world's largest may be. Our military needs to become mr. Biden says more feminine whatever feminine means anymore the backlash from military officials was immediate. What we actually won't do. Is take personnel advice from a talk show host sergeant major of the army Michael Princeton tweeting quote women only are most lethal units with character they will dominate any future battlefield were called to fight on. And sender Tammy Duckworth a war veteran posting quote expletive Tucker Carlson while he was practicing his two step. America's female warriors were hunting down al-Qaeda. Since when does the Pentagon declare war on a domestic news operation. Tucker responding last night to the criticism here politicians like Tammy Duckworth say that it's. Unpatriotic to question the Pentagon a lets you have served in the military yourself you haven't earned that right. Really. Can only cops talk about police brutality. If you haven't been elected to office or be allowed to criticize congress. They're not making real argument they're trying to silence dissent. Not playing along sorry. The Pentagon's asked Tucker Carlson show will continue to air on the American forces network which has shown to troops overseas.

