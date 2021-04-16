Transcript for At least 8 people killed in Indiana mass shooting

On this Friday morning sadly we do begin with more tragic news another mass shooting and America. And it's another workplace shooting this one unfolding in Indiana overnight during the late night shift witnesses describing a terrifying scene overnight. As families of those who work at that facility anxiously waited at a nearby hotel. For word on their loved ones. Overnight multiple people shot at this FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Officers arriving at the building just after 11 PM when they say the gunman was still firing at officers who arrived. That kid safety. They came in contact with the active shooter accident. Police confirming eight people were shot and killed adding multiple people are injured and the suspected shooter took their own life. I opened my chips got my assailant got take a bite a worker at the building described hearing gunshots during his break and we heard three more shots. And then my buddy leave I saw someone running out of the building. And then more shots went off somebody went behind of their car to the trunk. And got another thing got another gun and then I saw one body on the floor. According to the Indianapolis Star more than 4000 people work at that facility in a statement the company says it's cooperating with authorities adding quote our thoughts are with all those who are affected. When you have a shooting at businesses. Many times the religious significance. To that business and other words. Did the shooter or cared to he acquired. Earlier. Today. Whether or some sort of bad blood between he and an end manager. So those are going to be sort of immediate danger look at. Again at least eight people are dead not including the gunman and there is no word on a possible motive. We will bring you more details as soon as we get them.

