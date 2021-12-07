Transcript for Pfizer to meet with health officials over possible 3rd COVID vaccine shot

This morning hospital workers around the country at. Yeah. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic Springfield Missouri at mercy hospital opening a six Covert war. A stark example of the delta variant increasing threat. 25 states now facing a steady increase in new cases. Seventeen states seemed to jump in the hospital admissions. And in six of those states the number of people dying every day is going up with 99 point 5% of them unvaccinated according to the CDC director. Doctor Anthony Saatchi pointing to a solution. The bad news is that we have a very nasty variant of the good news. Is that we have a vaccine that works against it but the daily vaccination rate is dropping down 85%. Since April. All across the country efforts to battle vaccine hesitancy continue Republicans Democrats we all suffer the same consequence of the delta variant gets us or not vaccinated. And this morning new ward from Pfizer the drug company meeting with the FDA today to discuss its request for federal authorization. For a third dose of its cold in nineteen vaccine it is entirely conceivable maybe likely that at some time. We will need a boost. Now the FDA and CDC say a booster is needed at the moment but Pfizer says its booster would add optimal protection within twelve months after a second dose.

