Transcript for Pfizer seeking approval for COVID vaccine booster shot

This morning with that dealt a variant now the dominant strain of the corona virus in the U last new questions about the need for booster shots. Finds they're announcing it will ask the FDA to authorize third booster dose of its vaccine six months after the second shot. Saying it could be even more effective against the variants. Some health experts say not so fast. Eventually when it will probably need a booster shot. But six months may be true early hours after Pfizer's announcement the CDC and FDA writing in a joint statement. Americans who've been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. The debate comes as the highly contagious delta variant spreads faster than expected across the country. This rapid rises. The variant is now behind 80% of all Covert cases in parts of the midwest and plains. In nearly all US counties with the highest coded rates less than 40% of residents are vaccinated. It's no secret he's driving this surge in cases and hospitalizations. It's un vaccinated people. At this single day vaccine clinic in Missouri of retired nurses struggling to understand why patients were so sparse. An actress in his science they iron listening to. Face 45 year old Tricia Jones chose not to get the vaccine. We're just like mom visions grandparent. She died from the delta variant last month. I was actually felt less actual breath. One without them in the layer. Now it will ultimately be up to the FDA and the CDC to decide if and when booster shots should be allowed recommended and made available.

