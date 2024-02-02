Plane slams into mobile home park

Authorities confirmed multiple people were killed when a small plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, igniting an inferno. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the images.

February 2, 2024

