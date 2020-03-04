Transcript for Plea for help from New York

This morning an urgent new appeal for help in New York City. If a person comes in and needs a ventilator and you don't have a ventilator the person dots that's. The blonde. Equation here. With more than 101000 page is now overwhelming hospitals in the city. Intensive care unit say they're running dangerously low on supplies right now we have a a burn rate. That would suggest we have about six days in the stockpile it comes amid growing concern that many bene leaders provided by the federal government. Are not working and hear another sign of the urgent need. This makeshift hospital recently built for non krona bars patients and a Manhattan convention center. Has now been approved to take Myers patients doctors say a navy hospital ship that arrived in New York this week has not been much of a help. Taking only twenty patients as of Thursday night. Hospital say transferring patients of the ship. Is proving to be cumbersome. Still doctors say even if they're able to get more been a waiters there still other essential equipment in short supply. That according to end debate a patient. And at this deadly need to be for live. Prepared with or he beat you face. He and I don't learn. 95 masks within the last time can't. Blame firmly glued down. Meanwhile a new move to stop the spread of the virus. New York is now following Los Angeles urging people to where not a medical masks or face coverings and public we don't want you to use. The kinds of masks that our first responders need that our health care workers need and soon the White House is expected to issue similar guidance for more Americans with masking growing demand the fans are launching a new crackdown on people hoarding supplies and Brooklyn agents seized nearly a million mask gloves and gallons from a man accused of price gouging doctors and nurses there is a black market springing up which you have described. Where. We're having people bid against each other the government now bound to stop people trying to make big money. I think new supplies overseas. We are going to crack down on mercifully I would say that the reporters out there that brokers your trying to make money. While the misery of people in this country or around the world. That's got to stop. An overnight president trump called out mast manufacturer three and he's now using the law ordering the company to produce more maps for Americans who need them. 3M did not immediately comment.

