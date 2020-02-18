Transcript for Police say popular sex therapist was murdered

After the shocking and brutal murder of a popular Hollywood sex therapist doctor Amy Hardwick was killed at her Hollywood Hills home after a fall from a third story balcony at now her ex boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of murder. This morning a murder investigation and the Hollywood Hills following the death of a popular sex therapists he would never expect. It's to police were initially called to the home on Saturday to investigate reports of a woman screaming. Officers say they found doctor eighty Harwood in critical condition after apparently suffering a fall from her birth story balcony. She leader died at the hospital. After an investigation police arrested Hardwick ex boyfriend Garrett purse house. This is an amazing person she's an amazing woman she's strong and intelligent beautiful. A great friend who. She didn't deserve about who. Hardwick built a career and helping families and couples and she was wanting to each of the price is right post June clearing. Yeah they show host who owned this week's peeping in the weak of heart week's death. Kyrie took to Twitter sharing a short video of the former couple with the captioned. Hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did talk about. Doctor Hardwick frequently posted relationship advice to social media ironically just last month she recommended a book titled stay sexy and don't get murdered she wasn't there this yourself and devoted. All of her time in her energies to advance. What happened to her. Police have charged first health with murder court records Joseph Hardwick filed a restraining order against him but it recently expired. I just feel it. We've filled systems. First house is being held on two million dollars bail and according to the Hollywood reporter the price is right could postpone takings until next month.

