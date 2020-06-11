Transcript for Post-election breakdown

Mark thank you for joining us let's get right to a we see that these record number of vote tally through come in vice president former vice president Joseph Biden has like 73 million people sort of form at this point the president six feet nine million. I think we asked you last night we're gonna ask you again when you see numbers like. Yes your thoughts what he's there's there's a positive or negative the positive is it shows that the vitality. Of our democratic system people got engaged in what is the holes. It is literally during the cold they set their ballots in the registered. Their shorts that's good to democracy we want to be in ball. That's good news the bad news is these results show that we Yury very very divided nation. And you have a more pronounced difference between candidates bend and Donald Trump and and Joseph Biden. So I think there's a huge challenge for the next president of the United States in uniting our nation. And the follow up to that I want to ask that quickly is that you have that many people who voted for you still had also what nearly a hundred million eligible voters who did not. The vote I guess we have a lot of Q what I guess is half glass full half glass empty if you look at it that way but your thoughts on those who did not exercise their right. Well you know and they couldn't get it going bigger news then this is dead at the highest percentage. A registered voters can we scene to the polls in over a hundred years but. It's hard to believe that people wouldn't show you can Alter its stated you see you here in bear every four years is the most important. Election your lifetime but broken clock is is right twice a day and and I think this truly is an enormously consequential election so they missed out. Because you could see with these tallies how important every single vote is digging changed the nation. Literally one vote can make a difference and we're seeing that in the states that are registering their talents now. And mark on that no one of those states is Georgia which hasn't gone blue since 1992 it is a reliably red state that is poise right now to go to Joseph Biden. What factors you think contributed to that chest. Fighting partly motivates its demographic shifts. But I think partly it's it's the message it's Joseph Biden I think Joseph Biden is a very. Compelling candidate Indian in marked contrast. Two to Donald Trump did you see this demographic. A Mecca. Georgia is changed even in four years I think that this may just a minor difference you can see in those. It knows how is it's just heard a little bit it's gonna tip the state for one candidate or another.

