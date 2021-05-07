Transcript for Post-pandemic celebrations

Aging Katie Terry. Today we celebrate America. In honor of the fireworks president lied in giving remarks from Washington DC happy fourth of July America. Bless you all. And may god protect our troops thank you. The president and First Lady throwing their biggest party at the White House this year. Welcoming 1000 people including military families and essential workers. For a fourth of July barbecue but this holiday weekend the country is coming up short of president Biden's vaccine goal of 70%. Of Americans receiving at least one shot. According to the CDC 67%. Of American adults. Have had their first shot and 58%. Are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile the rest of America celebrating Independence Day. From taxes to tennis seat. The crowd excited. I've the end when they decided. That we actually have a weren't allowed this year so the reports are good time. In Maryland this truck lighting up prematurely. And in Aurora Illinois the skies ablaze. Some 350 drones lit up the skies honored the olympians on team USA during the Jonas Brothers performing. The mayor of New York sharing this video and the fireworks proving a decent view for the ride back into the city. Meanwhile back in our nation's capital the president and First Lady applauding the display. Intended sonics hitting all the right notes during the capitol fourth of July celebration. Had to sneak dependent tonics and air the fireworks displays both in Washington and here in New York City marked a return to normalcy for so many no masks no social distancing. But the downside three in ten adults in the latest ABC poll say. They had not gotten a corona buyers vaccine and definitely or probably will not get when you guys that also differ from last year not pictured there probably be hundreds if not thousands and thousands of barbecues stats rational celebrations that people were able to have their eyesight discussion on this hot dogs just I got there. Yeah in the girl because.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.