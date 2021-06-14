Transcript for President Biden attends NATO Summit in Belgium

Start now to Karen Travers in Brussels Karen before we get to Vladimir Putin and what's at stake today at the NATO summit. An alliance that pretty much it was dismissed by former president from. None of the president is once again coming to a world leader summit to say that America is back his message today of the NATO summit is that the US is committed to this military alliance. Seven that world leaders are very eager to hear because as you say president trump. Threatened to pull the United States now that NATO on the agenda today climate change China and Russia. And Afghanistan president Biden of course is pulling all US forces out of Afghanistan this fall by the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The US is coordinating with NATO on that withdraw and Mona NATO is also bringing out their forces so this is a very high stakes meeting one day summit. But before that the president going to sit down with the leaders of three Baltic nations Latvia Estonia and Lithuania. Mona that is sending a clear message to President Putin that the United States has the backs of those countries that are in his backyard. I'm Karen looking ahead to president Biden's meeting with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday what's your take on the headline that -- and made yesterday calling for this prisoner swap. It was surprising to see the president say that he agreed with that that he would do the same that that there were people doing crimes against Russia and United States that he was committed to holding them accountable. But it was just a couple hours later of the national security advisor Jake Sullivan walked that back did quite a bit of cleanup saying that's not what the president meant that. He wanted to see Russia pulled cyber criminals accountable and that's at the United States would like to see. My neck I think it's notable that the president yesterday said that they do agree on one thing he and Vladimir Putin that the US Russia relationship is out an all time low. He says that part of this meeting is setting the relationship on a path forward to something a bit more predictable a little bit of a nudge there the former president Donald Trump of course. This meeting is very high stakes this meeting is a very much being watched. Even Queen Elizabeth yesterday asked the president about Vladimir Putin Mona. All right Karen Travers in Brussels think you so much we'll talk to again tomorrow.

