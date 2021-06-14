-
Now Playing: Biden preps for summit with Putin
-
Now Playing: POTUS heads to Belgium for NATO summit
-
Now Playing: Trump DOJ under fire for reportedly gathering information secretly
-
Now Playing: Israel elects new prime minister
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for summit with Putin
-
Now Playing: Former GOP congressman on Biden-Putin summit: 'Russians aren't going to change'
-
Now Playing: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings announces her run for Senate
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden’s first trip overseas
-
Now Playing: Biden to meet with Queen Elizabeth
-
Now Playing: GOP congressman says US should 'start thinking about hitting back' at Russia
-
Now Playing: Biden delivers 'America is back' message to world leaders
-
Now Playing: Biden meets with French president
-
Now Playing: DOJ inspector general launches investigation on Trump DOJ
-
Now Playing: Biden's agenda on day 1 of G7
-
Now Playing: How same-sex marriage broke through partisan politics | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Attorney general takes on voting rights
-
Now Playing: Sen. Joni Ernst explains why she believes Rep. Liz Cheney was a cancel culture victim
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Biden meets with world leaders at G7 summit