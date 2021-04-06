Transcript for President Biden tries to bridge gap on infrastructure plan

Another week coming to an end with no deal yet on president bite is infrastructure plan. But the White House still appears keen on a bipartisan deal making major concessions to keep Republicans on board. The president's saving one point three trillion dollars off its original 2.3 trillion dollar package. And dropping his original proposal to pay for the plan by reason corporate taxes. Based on their bottom lines many of their Republican negotiator should be able to greet the plan includes money for roads bridges water facilities and nontraditional infrastructure like the care giving economy. The White House says the plan will create millions of jobs and rebound the economy the talks continue as new unemployment claims hit a pandemic low. Under 400000. And the may jobs report out this morning. Is expected to show even more optimistic news but the biggest roadblock in the negotiations. Appears to be the president's new place to close gaps in the tax law and just give you. Simple fact last year for example. 55 of our largest corporations in America paid zero dollars and federal tax zero. By latest proposal would force corporations to pay at least 15%. I don't repeal. The members of Bob Horry. The president also facing opposition within his own party progressive congressman Jamal Bowman tweeting quote. Two trillion dollars was already the compromise. Potisk can't expect us to vote for an infrastructure deal dictated by the Republican Party. But democratic senator Joseph mansion telling CNN he's not ready for Democrats to go added alone we need something a bipartisan way. Now sources tell ABC news Republicans will likely present president bite and count or offer during today's meeting back to you wanna they think yeah.

