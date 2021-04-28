Transcript for President Biden to deliver address to joint session of Congress

This morning president Biden is preparing for his first address to a joint session of congress. New details emerge about a sweeping child care and education plan he's expected to unveil. ABC news has learned the bill will provide free preschool for all three and four year old children. The White House says the average family would save thirteen thousand dollars the president is also expected to call for free community college for all Americans and he wants to make permanent the temporary extension of the Affordable Care Act. Which is allowing millions of Americans to pay lower premiums during the pandemic. The White House says the plan cost 200 billion dollars to pay for the president will call for raising taxes on the most wealthy Americans and investors. South Carolina senator Tim Scott will deliver the Republican response to Biden's address. Thank god for there is unity. And adversity and the public know Marla regardless of season. Scott who did this campaign style video. After the Republican Party announced he'd be speaking tonight. We should be blaze moved a half. Took of the next two races have more success. Have more opportunities. Than my dealers. The president's joint address to congress we'll take place under heavy guard. And since the remains along the perimeter of the capital following the June 16 through election. Before the streets Biden is expected to meet the capitol staffers who were there doing the right. Meanwhile for this presidential address to congress. There will be no designated survivor the White House usually keeps one cabinet member in a secure location while other members attend the speech. But because of the pandemic only a few cabinet members will be on Capitol Hill tonight. Now president Biden's plan to pay for his domestic programs face is the fierce criticism from Republicans. There arguing that stiffer taxes on corporations and investors as going to be a job killer Kenneth. All right hike thank you.

