Transcript for President Biden invites Republican senators to White House

This morning the first big test facing president biting who campaigned on promises of unity. The president now inviting a group of Republican senators to the White House this week after they proposed a more targeted Covert relief package. The Republicans bill 600 billion dollars for a less than bite is one point nine trillion dollar plan. Which calls for direct payments of 14100 dollars to most Americans. Critics saying that amount is too generous. Could have a family with three kids making almost 300000 bucks a year getting a check and many of these people. Have had no impact from code in fact some are doing quite well others are struggling let's focus on those who are struggling. The bill calls for 1000 dollar stimulus checks and would reduce the income eligibility threshold trading our tax dollars as if they're all our tax dollars not just money to spend. And putting it where we need to come out of the pandemic. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer are re pushing back telling the New York Daily News quote these should negotiate with not make a ticket or leave it offer. But the majority in the senate Democrats could advance they are planned with or without Republican support. We are in a unique moment of economic crisis and it's one that calls on all of us to. Work together with the speed that we need to put a comprehensive response in place. In the meantime the deadliest month of the pandemic has come to a close more than 93000. US lives lost in January as new concerns emerged about mutations of the virus the how contagious bury its first discovered in England has now spread to at least 32 states and studies show the vaccine could be less effective against the south African variant already found in Maryland and South Carolina. Doctors in Israel say a man who previously recovered from the virus has been re infected with the south African variant. One expert is sounding the alarm about a looming wave of infections here in the UN acts. The fact is that the surge that is likely to occur with this new variant from England is gonna happen in the next six to fourteen weeks. And if we see that happen which might 45 years in the trenches tells we will. We are going to see something like we have not seen yet in this country. The CDC says nearly fifty million doses of could be vaccines have now been distributed. But only 31 million have been administered. But we still want to get two doses and everyone but I think right now in advance of this surge we need to get. There's many one doses in as many people over 65 as we possibly can. Good to reduce and aren't serious illness and deaths that are gonna occur over those two weeks ahead. Critics of that idea saying there's not enough data on the safety of delaying the second dose. Meanwhile the US military's saving doses after pausing a controversial plan. That would have vaccinated prisoners at Guantanamo Bay including 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed. And tonight the CDC's new mask mandate would take a fact to require its face coverings on all public transportation TSA agents will also. Have the power to and fourth this mandate at airports all around the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.