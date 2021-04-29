Transcript for President Biden pitches $4 trillion in spending

President Biden began his first address to a joint session of congress by noting the historic nature of two women seated behind him. Vice president Harrison speaker Pelosi and it's about time. The president then urged congress to use the country's emergence from the pandemic to rebuild the economy. Her possibility. Crisis opportunity. Setbacks in distress. He called on congress to take action on his massive infrastructure bill while he unveiled a separate sleeping child care and education plan. Biden is now asking congress to pass a total of more than four trillion dollars in new spending. Saying he wants to raise taxes on the most wealthy Americans to pay for it I think he should be able to become a billionaire and millionaire. Paying your fair share. The president also welcomed new talks on his infrastructure bill which faces fierce Republican opposition efforts to each million dollar price tag in broad scope senator Tim Scott delivered the Republican response to Biden's speech. Less than 6% the president's plan goes to roads. And bridges. It's a liberal wish list of big government waste former New Jersey governor Chris Christie compare the president to a teenager with the credit card the words of this speech sounded like what you we hear from a fifteen year old if you game a credit card. With no credit limit on it except the words came out of the mouth of adult who should know better. As for working with Republicans the president showed some limits to his patients straying from his prepared remarks last night adding the line I just want to be clear and to this statement. I welcome those ideas. But the rest of the world is not way to force. That's want to be clear. From my perspective doing nothing. Is not an option. The president delivering the speech under heightened security. National Guard members lining up outside the capitol where Biden called January's insurrection and excess potential crisis. I think this is an event it's gonna be remembered for awhile for the waited. It's looked was certainly at a different event. Than any we've seen in the past but also for the tone that this president struck and I think this speech coming in as we begin to it to see the end of this pandemic and as the presidents are deceased early successes. Just an obsolete critical moment. Police reform also a major subject of the night Biden urging congress to pass that George Floyd justice and policing act. Which aims to improve police accountability that's can come next. By the first anniversary of George weren't. Lawmakers say they're making progress with expanded bipartisanship talks expected within days. Now president Biden is hitting the road today to cells proposals he's gonna start with a rally in Georgia where who also meet former president Jimmy Carter kept. The 46 president visiting the 39 are I thank you.

