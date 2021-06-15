Transcript for President Biden prepares for meeting with Putin

And we begin with president biting gearing up for his face to face meeting with Vladimir Putin's. President Biden says he's looking for areas of agreement but the Russian president is already speaking out. Accusing the US of being hypocritical and claiming people who stormed the US capitol and a deadly insurrection in January. Are being persecuted. For their political opinions for the big summit tomorrow president Biden is meeting today with European leaders addressing concerns about both Russia and China. ABC's Karen Travers is with the president in Brussels but first I could charge she has new details on how Biden is preparing for food and Ike. Good morning. Good morning injured according to the web site. Actually us president Biden assembled a group of Russia experts including former trump administration officials to brief them before he confronts Vladimir Putin. President Biden wrapped up his first NATO summit since taking office focusing on tomorrow's meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. I'm going to make clear. President Truman. That. There are areas where we can cooperate. She chooses the White House says the two leaders will discuss election that recent cyber attacks and the fate of jailed coup in critical Lexington bomb. Biden says the bombing should be allowed to leave prison alive and volleys death would be another. Indication. That Russia. As little or no intention. Abiding by. Basic fundamental. Human rights in a new interview cook and compares noble knee another political rivals within Russia. The mob that carried out the January attack on the US capitol if you know that 450. Individuals were arrested after entering the congress and they didn't go there to steal a laptop. They came with political demands could then saying he cannot guarantee no Bologna will leave prison alive. Claiming that's not his decision. And he accused the US of being hypocritical we have a saying. Don't be mad at the mirror if you're probably Putin has signaled he's open to swapping to American prisoners for two Russians jailed in the US. One of the prisoners Russia once released is Vick to about. The notorious arms dealer arrested by US authorities after a decades long chase I supplied every time I'm sorry. Nicolas Cage for trade outs in the 2005 movie lord of war. Oh. Now according to that report and act seals Biden's Russia experts told them not to hold a jet a joint news conference with who wouldn't. So that quote doesn't have the opportunity to upstage their private talks injure I thank you and let's turn out Karen trappers who is with the president in Brussels. Karen critics say president Biden is coming into this summit from a position of weakness. They say he's already offer food too much especially after waiving sanctions are Russian gas pipeline so what's the consensus. You know Andrew the White House and the president have forcefully pushed back on the criticism that might just having this summit right now at this stage and Joseph Biden's presidency. It's a reward to prudent the president talked about this yesterday after his meeting with NATO leaders and he said that he kept hearing from people at NATO that they were happy he was doing this meeting that they thought it was appropriate to do it right now. But Andrew yesterday at that the president was so cautious in his answers at that press conference. Reporter after reporter tried to get him to give a little bit of a hint about the playbook going into this meeting tomorrow the president kept his answers very short. He was very cautious it was clear he did not when he gives whether or prudent any advantage heading into this very high stakes meeting. And Daryn the White House is downplaying expectations of any real progress coming from the summit. So what's the best case scenario for abided and what's the worst case. Yeah I did vote the expectations according to the White House are so low for this summit that just the fact that they're meeting in having a conversation right now he's a good thing she now one thing we've seen with the Biden administration since they came into office in January is that on things like Kobe nineteen and vaccines. They sometimes. Under promise so that they can over deliver and I think you might be seeing a little bit of that with this summit soaps the president saying they're not expecting a major breakthrough that there's no significant take way to come away from this. Beyond just talking so. If they do agree to something that's going to be a big win for president invited he says he's going to push Vladimir Putin on cyber security on Russia's election interference Ukraine. And human rights now. Worst case scenario is that the meeting as heads that they are able to come to any agreement to move this relationship on the path forward that way the president would like to see it go. And as you say there are going to be two press conferences after this meeting president Friday and President Putin they're not going to be together like president trump did a couple of years ago that means that both will come out and skin and their take on this meeting. A little hard to do that when you're not standing next Vladimir Putin's to say that's not what happens here's my side of the story Andrew. Care Travers their Brussels following the latest on this high stakes summit. Thank you we'll talk to you tomorrow.

