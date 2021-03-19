Transcript for President Biden to reach 100 million vaccinations goal today

This morning the CDC is expected to change the rules for schools when it comes to social distancing. Recommending three feet of space instead of six feet to stop the spread of krona virus. Schools say it's a game changer for reopening classrooms for the change requires children Wear a mask which could be problematic. Just two days the hospital I saw so many people wearing masks totally the wrong way so until we really know. See how safe it is to reduce resistance I still think that six feet is the way to go. Meanwhile encouraging news on the vaccine front president Biden says his goal of administering 100 million doses in its first 100 days of his presidency. Will be accomplished to date 42 days early. With only 12% of the population fully vaccinated Covert cases arising in nearly 13 of state. Things may get worse. As new variants of this virus spread. Hospital admissions are now up sharply in Michigan Minnesota Delaware Idaho Hawaii. Overseas today purist is entering another lockdown days after Italy shut down with Europe falling further behind in vaccination rates. Back here at home on Capitol Hill. What stood right and you point to that shows you let him get re infection there are no studies that show just let them let me finish. The response to your question if you please. Tense moments between doctor Anthony county GOP senator Rand Paul who's also a doctor Paul criticizing doctor county for wearing double masked. Even though county has already been vaccinated. No it's not vaccine January to mask isn't that feeder notice that he we go again with that the at a let's look let's get down to the facts you've been vaccinated. And you parade around in two masked. For shallow well let me just state we'll directed that masks are not theater. Masks or protective. And we as a community there theater if you already have immunity you're wearing a mask to give comfort to others you're not wearing a mask doesn't Aggies are. I totally disagree with you mean Wallace more career restrictions are lifted across the country baseball fans are planning a return to the ball. What would limited capacity ticket prices online are skyrocketing. Up to 500 dollars each for. Fans that are a little deeper for ticket brokering game neon. And surely little little shop the sticker price is more more Albanians have acts. As he wilders. We expect prices will all out. Let's hope movie ticket prices are better because more Americans can go to the movies ANC says. 98% of its theaters will be open by today.

