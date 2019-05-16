Transcript for President Donald Trump to announce immigration policy

An exit White House the president trump is announcing a new immigration plan today he's called for sweeping changes but Democrats. Say he's ignoring the most critical issue. President trump insists it would be easy to overhaul the nation's immigration system. Tremendous problems a chorus at the southern border from drugs. To the wrong people being allowed to come in because of a. Erupted in broken system that can be changed in twenty minutes in a speech in the Rose Garden today he's expected to outline a new immigration plan focusing on two key issues. Border security illegal citizenship. Not changing the number of green cards given out each year which will stay at one point one million despite a push from some Republicans for a dramatic reduction. Under this new proposal priority for visas would be given to highly skilled workers applicants with higher education in those with English proficiency. I don't think. Most countries are giving us their finest do you agree. And that's what's happening. And it's causing tremendous problems with crime. The White House says this will increase diversity among immigrants in the US but did not provide evidence to back up that claim. Critics say there's one big glaring omission from the plan how to address the eleven million undocumented immigrants already here in the US. In the meantime Republican senator Lindsey Graham is rolling out his own immigration bill Gramm's proposal would require asylum applicants from Central America. To apply for asylum in their respective countries the bill would also allow for unaccompanied children from those countries to be deported from the US. No matter how high the wall will be built. No matter how many drone you have no money no matter how many agents she put it the border they'll keep coming. The dust they want to get. It caught. As are president Trump's plan to one administration official said quote we want to show the country that Republicans are not against immigrants. But the plan faces an uphill battle with approval in congress are likely.

