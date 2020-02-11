Transcript for President holds 5 rallies in 5 states in last sprint to Election Day

This morning an all out sprint to the finish line and residents rump wrapping up his weekend in Florida. It. Where he hinted hopefully your doctor Anthony county after the election. Don't tell anybody but let me wait till a little bit after the. I appreciate. The president holding five rallies in five states Sunday including North Carolina Iowa and Michigan. Does anybody have a total I could use. Not cry. The president also speaking to voters in Georgia a state he easily won and Tony sixteen. I shouldn't even be here they say I have Georgia made but you know what I said. I've dramas. Joseph Biden is promising to postpone the vaccine. Delay therapies it turn America into. Present state lock it down. Blocking union all. And drum calling out the Supreme Court after it ruled against blocking a three day extension for receiving absentee ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Let's give up an extra thirty days and let's take all the time you lot you know people want to know it you know bad things happen in places like Pennsylvania and Nevada we love the bad habit you have a governor there did things can happen. That little intervening let's take plenty of time that's it that's a terrible ruling for our country. I don't care it's a terrible ruling. The past and surrounding the race now spilling into the streets. Trump supporters seemed disrupting traffic in several states over the weekend halting traffic on highways in new York and New Jersey. In Virginia a forty mile trump caravan on I 95. I. And the FBI is now investigating this incident in Texas where care venom from supporters surrounded a biting campaign bus. They campaign claims the vehicles trying to quote slow the bus down and write off the road. President trumped weeded video of the caravan with the words quote I love taxes and called the drivers who surrounded the bus patriot. You know they were protecting his bus yesterday. Last better. Cars Joseph Biden on Sunday in Pennsylvania accusing the president of dividing the country. Tuesday but an anger that says bet the protective. Two days. Within that group presents. His band claims it paid. All the losses. Biden also delivered a blistering critique of the president's response to the pandemic and his foreign policy he's pro pop. Affiliates. I've come back strong. Suspect any readout from about crawled his way. If Japan's birth and no respect and as those days. And now since star power joining the Biden campaign for almost there we need to time. Today Lady Gaga joins buy in for an event in Pittsburgh or. And John Legend sent to make an appearance with homer here is in Philadelphia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.