Transcript for President Joe Biden addresses soldiers in England

President Biden's first order of business during his overseas trip was speaking last nineteen US service members in England. Rob firemen and soldiers it want to say thank you we owe you. We're so damn proud of you. The president saying he wants to reaffirm the United States standing on the world stage. We're gonna make it Claire. That the United States is back. Democracies of the war all are standing together. The biggest reaction from the crowd coming when the president discuss the climax of his eight day trip. Next week's meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin's in Geneva. I'm headed to the G-7 event of the NATO ministerial and then. To meet with mr. Putin to let him know what I want to know. According to the White House the president will pressure put under recent cyber attacks. Russia's election interference and human rights violations. I've been clear. The United States movers thought. In a row Boston meaningful way. And Russian government engages in harmful activities. Before that meeting with Hu and president Biden is attending the G-7 summit in Cornwall England. The first to major in person gathering of world leaders since the pandemic. And overnight the White House announcing its buying 500 million cove at a vaccine doses from Pfizer. Which will be sent in 92 countries and the African Union by June of next year. At the White House says the first 200 million of the 500 million doses will be distributed by the end of this year.

