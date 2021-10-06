Transcript for President Joe Biden’s high-stakes trip

So Carrick a what are the expectations going into the president's meeting with Vladimir Putin and realistically what can we expect. Andrew White House is really setting very low expectations. About any major breakthrough between president biting and Vladimir Putin they say that this meeting is not about concrete agreements but it's for the president to talk to Vladimir Putin and this is how we like to communicate is that he likes to do his diplomacy. As you were there from fate he is really going to put pressure on President Putin on issues like cyber attacks and Russia's human rights violations as well as election interference. Andrew and Mona there's been some criticism that. This meeting is a reward for Vladimir Putin's but officials at the White House have dismissed that saying. That the president wants to sit down face to face you want to do that pressure in person. And that this is a chance to try and bridge some of those significant divides. And gear in the White House overnight announced that plan to ship Colvin vaccines overseas but. Other countries have already been donating vaccines sell my question is are we leaked to the game here. Yet the United States and president Biden Mota had been under significant pressure to really step up the US efforts to get vaccines to poorer countries of course as millions of Americans have been vaccinated over the last couple of months. The United States already donated eighty million doses to the global vaccine campaign as well as four billion dollars president Biden has said that. These donations are just to do the right thing that this is what America needs to do to set an example that there no strings attached the United States isn't expecting. Anything in return unlike Russia and China which are using their vaccine donations as a way to gain leverage over developing countries Andrew bona. ABC's Karen Travers there in Cornwall England we'll talk to you again tomorrow thank.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.