Transcript for President Trump asked if war is imminent with Iran

Turning now to the growing fears of war amid rising tensions with a rod the US is flexing its firepower within striking distance of Tehran. But the warning of an imminent attack as congress gets more. ABC's Trevor alt in Washington with the new. Kenneth good morning there's really been several rising actions that are pretty short period of time here between the US and Iran of course those reports that the US is preparing to send in all 120000 troops in response to an attack. But some members of congress say date in the American people are being left in the dark. With the US carrier strike group now with a ready in the Arabian Sea president trump asked directly. Concern rising after the sabotage of three Saudi oil tankers and a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. And nonessential American personnel ordered to leave Iraq. On Capitol Hill legislators say they want answers Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats holding a classified briefing Thursday with house and Senate Leadership but the rest of congress won't be briefed until next week. We fast food. Classified briefing for the entire congress for the ballot community ask for the House of Representatives. We asked last week they said they couldn't be ready. The Wall Street Journal reporting bull sides may have misread each other intelligence gathered by the US shows Iran's leaders believe the US planned to attack them. Prompting preparation for possible counter strikes. American officials tell ABC news there are images of missiles loaded onto a Ronnie and boats on the sea of Oman that they feared could be fired at ships. Some Democrats calling that intelligence reminiscent of previous instances that watched America toward war. I don't know for us someone in the White House waiting for go from. Talk a moment here. To initiate military action against Iran that would be a serious mistake. Now the focus is on the administration's next move which are hoping to do is to show them that we have military capabilities in the region that if we are attacked. By your proxies we are going to respond to that forcefully. Among those who want US to retaliate is Saudi Arabia there a state run newspaper ran an editorial calling for surgical strikes against Iran. Jane can affect you cover all in Washington think you.

