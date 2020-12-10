Transcript for President Trump back on the campaign trail today

This morning president drum preparing to return to the campaign trail just days after leaving the hospital. It looks like got LeMieux confirmed I don't know may be a long time maybe. A short time it could be a lifetime nobody really knows what I'm amused. The during a call with supporters Sunday the president claimed he's not only covad free. But immune to the virus. I've been tested totally negative. The White House has yet to confirm that he's tested negative the president is also touting the experimental treatment which he credits for his recovery. We want to get it brought into the hospitals because I really believe it's a transfusion I really believe that it will solve. The problems of a lot of people. But despite promising results for drugs like rum does severe and Regina Ron's antibody cocktail both of which were part of Trump's treatment. The CEO over general Ron is now warning the company only has enough doses to treat 50000 patients. We have to figure out ways to ration is the president is eager to get back on the campaign trail with his poll numbers slipping. When it comes to handling the pandemic our poll shows voters now trust Joseph pleaded. Over trumped by twelve points America deserves a president who understands. What people are going through and now the president's campaign facing new questions president trauma tackled the virus had. ABC news confirming doctor Anthony found she did not consent to this new lad. In which he's heard apparently praising the president's response to the pandemic. Anybody could be. LG riding in a statement quote. I have never publicly endorse any political candidate the comments attributed to me with out my permission in the GOP campaign were taken out of context. The drum campaign says it plans to keep airing the ad saying the doctor has praised the president's work in the past. One of those topics of praised the administration's decision to restrict travel during the pandemic but this morning the administration is. In talks with some airlines to fast tracks and international travel. It'll be a great way to open up. The borders and began to open the economy's officials revealing possible plans for a so called. Air bridge between new York and London. A program that would tests travelers. Before and after they land allowing them to skip the mandatory two week quarantine the talks coming even as new infections in the UK have doubled in the last week. Pubs and restaurants in some areas now facing tighter restrictions. As for how the so called air bridge would work reports in the British media say the airlines want to test passengers on departure and arrival. And test them again five days later her negative. You can skip warranty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.