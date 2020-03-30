Transcript for President Trump claims hospitals are hoarding ventilators

With medical equipment becoming scarce that many hospitals president trump is now accusing hospitals. Of hoarding ban violators but many of the states are stuck. Doubt some of them don't admit it but they have we have sent. Just so much as so many things to them and including ventilator is you know there's a question as to hoarding the ventilator some hospitals and independent hospitals and some. Hospital chains as we call them they are holding ventilator is I don't want to let a month we need them for certain areas. Where there's big problems. The president made the claim without providing evidence or naming facilities after meeting with several companies to discuss how they're ramping up production of medical supplies. Later trump double down questioning the true reason behind the surge in demand for mass especially in New York. It's a New York hospital very it's packed all the time heading go from ten to twenty to 300000. Ten to 20000 masks. To 300000. Even though this is different something's going wrong. And you are look into it as reporters. Were the masculinity going out the back door. How do you go from 101000 to 300000. And we have that happening in numerous places. And not to that extent that was the highest number of her that's a highest WC and I would imagine it. Let's just man. Make some and delivers them to a lot of hospitals he knows the system better than anybody and I think you were more surprised that I was when you saw that number so thank you very much. I hope I didn't get any of your clients in trouble. Put it could be that they are in trouble so they have to look at that in. New York overnight New York mayor build a blog Zia's office called the clean Ludacris adding there is no hoarding or conspiracy going on here just a simple fact. Our doctors and nurses need mask asked the sat unchanging truth unless the federal government steps up and protects our front line workers. Doctors and nurses across the country say they are now seen the critical shortages. Which they feared for weeks for some the risk has grown to be too much including this former nurse who says she didn't go properly protected buyer hospital. So she quit. (%expletive) a hospital that I was working. Kept peeking PP EU us and changing the guide. Scaring us I felt it was unsafe work conditions song that's why a lot. For others they see the pandemic as their call of duty like made a comeback manic and Afghanistan and Iraq who's now a nursing student. The Nate won't graduate until next year so for now he's working the front lines and hospitals clean up rooms after krona virus patients have been transferred he says what he's seen is reminiscent of being at war. I'm seeing things now that I saw. Overseas like shortages supplies down kind of you don't are really common thing that was issued Strasser. You know constant presence when I was last there in 2011. Was as the pace of casualties they never stop you know as soon as you get the room. Wiped out there's another. Meanwhile Detroit is now reporting new cases at a faster rate than New York one study predicts Michigan could run out of hospital space. By April a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.