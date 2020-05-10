-
Now Playing: What we know about Trump's condition and possible treatment
-
Now Playing: Walter Reed attending physician calls out Trump's irresponsibility
-
Now Playing: Biden campaign wishes President Trump a speedy recovery
-
Now Playing: Trump fundraiser attendee speaks out after president's COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani updates on Trump's inner circle amid his COVID battle
-
Now Playing: Trump diagnosis upending race for White House
-
Now Playing: Race for the White House upended as campaign status looms
-
Now Playing: Fallout from Trump breaking quarantine for drive-by outside hospital
-
Now Playing: It's 'better to lose the battle, win the long term war' on SCOTUS: GOP strategist
-
Now Playing: Trump's physician 'bent over backwards' to put a positive spin on health: Jon Karl
-
Now Playing: Voters react to President Trump testing positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The vice presidential debate will continue as scheduled
-
Now Playing: 'We have taken every precaution from the outset': Biden deputy campaign manager
-
Now Playing: Trump approach to COVID-19 'hasn't been cavalier at all': Campaign adviser
-
Now Playing: Could Trump's diagnosis change minds about wearing masks?
-
Now Playing: How was Trump infected with COVID-19?