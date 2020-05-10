Transcript for President Trump under fire for leaving hospital, waving at supporters

This morning new outrage over president trumps drive past supporters amid his battle with former virus. We're gonna pay a little surprise. Some of the great patriots that we had out on the speak. Doctors are now condemning this strike by appearance outside Walter Reed medical center calling it a dangerous publicity stunt among the critics and. Attending physician at Walter Reed saying quote this is an insanity. Tweeting that everyone in the cart now has three quarantines for fourteen days they might get sick. They may die overnight the White House saying I'm a statement appropriate precautions were taken including PP. The movement was clear by the medical team it's safe to do. But the CDC says hospitalized Covert nineteen patients should only leave their room for medically essential purposes. As the president seeks to project an image of stripped Americans are being offered a puzzling. And even grim picture of the president's health. On Saturday White House doctors denied the president needed oxygen yesterday and today who now lives. More from trump she was staff mark meadows a much more serious statement on the president's condition. Yet a fever in. Blood oxygen level it dropped. Rapidly he. Trump's physician doctor Sean Conley finally revealed the president requires supplemental oxygen twice a recommended that president we stress and supplemental oxygen. See how he'd respond. Calmly also denied accusations that he was purposely misleading the public I was trying to reflect. The the upbeat attitude that the team the president this course of illness has had. And didn't want to give any any information that might. Steer the the course of illness in another direction. ABC news has learned the president had a high fever as recently as Friday. And as oxygen levels dip below safe levels to at least 93%. Those concern for possible rapper progression of the illness. We also know doctors they're both the White House in Walter Reed have given him an experimental antibody cocktail. Meant to reduce bars levels in the blood at least two doses of from death severe believed to decrease recovery time for patients with lower respiratory tract involvement. And a core subject to map the zone a steroid prescribed to hospitalized patients who need extra oxygen. Overnight the White House released this picture of the president on a conference call with vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo ahead of a possible discharge later today. Despite the fact we've been and a global pandemic for more than seven months trump says that after more than two days in hospital he's learned a lot about the virus. I get and I understand it and it's. Very interesting thing I'm going to be letting you know about it. Nearly three days after the president analysis diagnosis White House staffers are reportedly received guidance on what to do. If they have symptoms and an email obtained by New York magazine they were instructed to stay away from the White House self isolate and work from home.

