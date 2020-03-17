Transcript for President Trump issues new nation-wide guidelines amid coronavirus

Good Tuesday morning everyone thank you for joining us as we are in different studios this morning. Exercising social distancing on this march 17 the United States is one nation hunkered down as millions of people in a isolation unable to go to work or school. More local governments are taking drastic new action to keep people off the streets sending million people in the San Francisco Bay Area are being told to shelter in place. Which means only essential businesses are open president trump is now urging all Americans to aboard gatherings of ten or more people with a surge in cases being reported medical professionals. Are growing more concerned about a lack of protective gear like mask and downs the economic hole is I'm imaginable the airlines are the first industry asked for a government bailout. Well more politicians are calling on the federal government to start handing out money to Americans to picture in baking paper food and rent. ABC's outs for Saber against our live coverage from Washington Alex good morning. Good morning can it and serene the White House announcing drastic steps part of a fifteen day plan to help slow the spread of novel rotavirus. This as we're seeing many states enact their own plans in many of those plans completely re shaping the lives of Americans. The novel corona virus pandemic now affecting the US in ways Americans have never seen. The new normal in California San Francisco Bay Area seven counties now under a shelter in place order close to seven million people told only leave home for food medicine or exercise. We need to anticipate spread but we also need to prioritize our focus and at most important thing. It again as to protect the most vulnerable. Los Angeles raising the city's operation to level one the highest deputize in city workers who do jobs and they don't normally do. At least 35 states ordering public schools to close in at least fifteen states have activated the National Guard. Also new guidelines from president trumps krona virus task force. Now urging people to avoid gatherings of ten or more people discretionary travel in encouraging older people and those with underlying conditions to stay at home. The administration also telling people not to visit nursing homes can recommending bars and restaurants closed in states with community spread. The president saying Americans should prepare for this to last well into the summer. People are talking about July's. August something like. And America's health care workers already being pushed to the brink. Hospitals are reporting a spike in incoming patients amid a shortage a protective equipment. Like in 95 respirators the president telling states they should try to get that equipment on their own. Obviously. A situation wherever you learn in you know desperately need a decent murder reaction to lock up. I don't think any country Europe any preparation of the world will be able to be adequate to have the equipment that you need. Meanwhile overnight the FDA here in Washington has expanded its earlier guidance now allowing states to approve their own corona virus tests to help speed up the process. Kenneth Alex we are here more from those on the front lines doctors say we don't have enough hospital bay it's the governor. Of New York has asked president from to mobilize the Army Corps of Engineers to build more capacity. What's the latest on that. We'll get it the president says he's considering that's but for now we're seeing states. Thinking about using hotels and even convictions sinners to house extra patients already some hospitals have been building tents outside. And also some hospitals now having security placed outside of emergency rooms. To make sure the only people they get and are those that absolutely need to do whatever they need to do during this pandemic Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.