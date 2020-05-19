Transcript for President Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine

This morning a White House doctor ways then after president trump said he's taking the drug could drop sykora Quinn. I happen to be taken. Her tragic car checking in hydroxy. Went right and we. The president has pushed the anti malaria drug as a potential game changer and fighting corona virus despite warnings about dangerous side effects and no evidence that actually works and a doctor's note released overnight the president's position says veteran numerous discussions were trumped. We concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks the president who's tested regularly for corona virus says his doctor did not recommend the drug to M. But he requested it are the preventative measure. Can you explain so though you what is the evidence that it hasn't prevented it. And battery carrier added his by evidence I get a lot of positive calls about it and say hey. You know the expression baggage. What do you have to lose okay what do you have to lose. The president says he started taking the drug along with the around the same time cases were confirmed in the west wing look at the timeline here. The president says he's been taking this drug for about a week and a. Half that means. That he began taking it it just days or perhaps the day after his personal ballet tested positive for krona virus and also. The vice president's up Press Secretary. Just last month the FDA warned against using the drug outside hospitals or clinical trials because it could cause heart problems an initial studies on those already infected have shown limited or even no proven benefits. And a lot of good things have come out about the hydroxy a lot of good things have come out. You'd be surprised at how many people are taken and especially the front line. Workers before you catch it. The front line workers many many are taken it. Also this morning critics once again forty now president trump has refused to Wear face mask. As a preventative measure which doctors say could do more to limit the spread of the virus the result of it last released physical exam between ninety showed he was in very good health overall. But his body mass index fell within a category that tends to be at higher risk for heart disease. Overnight House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voicing concern. As far as the president is concerned. The and our present president in I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved. By the scientists. Especially in his age group and in his shall we say weak group pageant ladies morbidly obese face it. In the meantime a possible break in the race to find a vaccine drug company return says its first experimental vaccine to be tested in humans is showing promise. Forty by patients from the test developed the same level of antibodies as someone who has recover from Kobe in nineteen. The company then tested the blood of eight of those patients against the actual krona virus and an. All eight cases the virus was killed but the fact that the more drug and vaccine has been shown to be safe in generate a robust numerous. Small numbers of in. Perry promised. No has been proven Wahlberg while John Doyle is a volunteer who's received two doses of the experimental vaccine. I'm very to save it after the first I didn't experience any side effects and in the same as the insurer after the second as well. But dharma now moves on to phase two testing went about 600 patients will get the two shots and hopes the drug can't be ready by the end of the year.

