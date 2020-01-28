Transcript for President Trump’s defense team to wrap up opening statements

And now the president trumps impeachment trial his defense team is expected to wrap up its opening statements today last night attorney Alan Dershowitz presented his case. Arguing the president's actions are not impeachable it's all playing out amid growing pressure to call witnesses including former national security advisor John Bolton. BC's injury Denver has a new. Good morning Kimberly and Kenneth yeah well this new report lead to witnesses Democrats say it absolutely should. They want to hear from John Bolton specifically but they will need a few Republicans to join them in order for that to happen. Raised by these articles. In a fight to the finish trumps team preparing to wrap up opening arguments today do you cannot. Turn your conduct that is not impeachable into impeachable conduct. Simply by using words like. Quid pro quo Trump's attorneys addressed the explosive allegations made by former national security advisor John Bolton nothing. In the Bolton. Revelations. Even if true. Would rise to low level of an abuse of power. Or an impeachable offense a draft of his upcoming book Bolton says the president personally tied military aid to the Ukraine with investigations. Into his rivals something the president's team and trump himself flatly deny. I haven't seen a magistrate. I can tell you think I was at percent. John about the pressure is mounting Democrats demand to hear from Bolton. We need all four witnesses. John Bolton. And McNamee and two others who were the presence and and now some outs spoke in moderate Republicans like senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney. Could break party ranks and vote with Democrats on whether to consider calling additional witnesses I think it's increasingly likely that other Republicans will will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton. Senior White House sources tell ABC news the president's legal team is preparing for the possibility of new witnesses any impeachment trial. And the critical vote on witnesses could come as early as this week Kenneth Kimberly Andrew Denver live on Capitol Hill thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.